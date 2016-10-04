Bicentennial torch passes through Marshall County

The Bicentennial Torch Relay passed through Marshall County on Tuesday, Oct. 4, making stops at notable locations along the way.

From Bremen to LaPaz then onto Plymouth and Culver, torchbearers from all around the county carried the ceremonial gas torch along the Marshall County route. Either on foot or by car, the carriers passed through their respective communities on separate legs of the route before passing the flame to another torchbearer, lighting one from the other.

In Plymouth, like Bremen before it and Culver after, a downtown party marked the special occasion. With music by Pablo's Great Revenge, food trucks, a celebratory cake offered to the public and a speech by Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter, the torch was waved off to Culver and out of Marshall County, marking the beginning of another 200 years of statehood for Indiana.