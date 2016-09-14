Bicentennial Torch bearers

The group of people who will be carrying the Bicenntenial Torch through Marshall County assembled last night to receive last minute instructions. Present were seated L-R Garrett Garver, Josh Krsek, Cameron Riddle, Jan Houin, Dot Taiclet and Don Bunge. Second row Ken Koontz, Betsy Bowen, Mattie Reese, Emily Kinney and Allen Shockney. In the back row Benjamin Snyder, Dana Neer, Stephen Cox, Jason Faulstich, Jeff Kenney and George Schricker.