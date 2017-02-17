ASPCA assists with removal of nearly 100 birds in cockfighting raid

At the request of the Indiana Gaming Commission, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is assisting with the removal of nearly 100 birds from a property associated with cockfighting in Pulaski County.

Upon arriving at the properties on Thursday, investigators found roosters living in makeshift wire cages, many without access to proper food or water. Deceased bird were also discovered on the property, as well as cockfighting paraphernalia, including gaffs used to maximize injury during fights and supplements to enhance their performance.

In Indiana, conducting a cockfight, as well as the possession of birds for fighting, are Class I felonies, each punishable by up to three years and six months in a state prison, as well as a maximum fine of $10,000. Being a spectator at a cockfight, though, only carries misdemeanor penalties.