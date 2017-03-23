Argos students introduced to the Iditarod

ARGOS — On Tuesday, students at Argos Elementary School mushed to a presentation from Karen Land. Land is a newspaper columnist, writer, oral historian, and a three-time participant in the annual 1,049 mile Iditarod Sled Dog Race across Alaska. With her was one of her sled dogs, Noggin.

Land introduced Noggin to the audience. Noggin is fairly new to Land’s team having been acquired at a dog sled kennel in October in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. While Noggin’s relatives participated in this year’s Iditarod, Noggin has been traveling the country with Land participating in presentations.

The event was sponsored by the Argos Old Gold Club and the Argos Friends of the. Public Library.