Argos couple arrested on drug charges

An Argos husband and wife were being held in the Marshall County Jail late Monday after Plymouth police arrested them last week on charges connected to alleged methamphetamine dealing.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Kristin K. Verhaeghe, 29, with maintaining a common nuisance and two counts of dealing methamphetamine in June.

Prosecutors charged her husband, Kyle J. Verhaeghe, 25, with maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent that same month.

