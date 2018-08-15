Area teams in full action
Volleyball
Cavs spike Oregon-Davis
CULVER - Culver’s Lady Cavs took a 3-0 win over Oregon-Davis by scores of 25-21, 26-24, 25-21.
Culver was led by Sarah Morrison with seven kills, Alex Temme had five. Maddie Shedrow had 13 assists and three service aces, Temme and Morrison added 14 digs each, Cerenna Eakright led the team with 25 digs.
Culver is now 1-0 on the year.
Triton falls to Mishawaka
BOURBON - Triton fell to Mishawaka in girls volleyball action by scores of 25-11, 25-12, 25-8.
Jaelyn Bules and Alyxa Viers had three kills for the Lady Trojans, Dylanie Miller had six assists and Molly McFarland had eight digs.
Mishawaka won the JV match 25-6, 25-16.
Triton is in action again on Thursday against Oregon-Davis.
Girls Soccer
Culver girls open with win over Peru
CULVER - Culver’s girls soccer team got two goals from Kenzie Binkley and took a win over Peru by a final of 5-2.
Lily Hayes kicked off the scoring in the fourth minute for Culver and Lilly Sayavongsing followed her just a minute later to give the Lady Cavs a lead they would never relinquish.
•CULVER 5, PERU 2
at Culver Community
1st half scoring:
Culver Community:
Lily Hayes 4th minute
Lilly Sayavongsing 5th minute
Maranda Otteman 15th minute
Kenzie Binkley 16th minute (assist Sammy Smith)
Kenzie Binkley 36th minute (assist Lilly Sayavongsing)
2nd Half scoring:
Peru:
Clair Boyer 68th minute
Belen Flores 72nd minute
Argos girls open with win
WHEATFIELD - Argos’ Lady Dragons took advantage of their lone goal to come away with a 1-0 win over Kankakee Valley in girls soccer action.
Morgan Dunlap had the games only tally for Argos, Alaura Stone had the assist. Armani Gonzalez and Alyssa Poisel had a pair of saves each in goal.
Boys Soccer
LaVille boys tie Mishawaka
LAKEVILLE - LaVille’s Lancers got a goal from Nick Felke in the 62nd minute to hold onto a tie with Mishawaka 1-1.
The Lancers outshot the Cavemen but Drew Fox had a goal early in the second half to give Mishawaka the lead.
•MISHAWAKA 1, LAVILLE 1
At Newton Park
Scoring Summary
M Drew Fox – 23rd Minute
LV- Nick Felke – 62nd Minute
Shots: Mishawaka 9, LaVille 19
Corner Kicks: Mishawaka 3, LaVille 5
Goalie Saves: Mishawaka 4, LaVille 4
Glenn shuts out Winamac
WALKERTON - The John Glenn Boys Soccer team defeated Winamac 2-0.
Goals were scored by Michael Day and Isaac Minnick with assists from Samuel Thomas and Xavier Villa. Freshman Andrew Snyder had another solid game in goal making two saves and preserving the clean sheet, the first of his career.
Glenn had numerous offensive opportunities but the defense took the spotlight for the Falcons playing aggressive and denying any significant offensive opportunities for Winamac in the win.
Boys Tennis
Lancers fall to North Judson
NORTH JUDSON - LaVille dropped a 5-0 decision to North Judson in HNAC play on the road.
•NORTH JUDSON 5, LAVILLE 0
at North Judson
#1 singles - Caleb Shireman (NJ) def Zach Rutherford (LV) 6-0, 6-0
#2 singles - Hayden Kaminski (NJ) def David Clayton (LV) 6-2, 6-1
#3 singles, #1 doubles, #2 doubles were forfeited by LaVille
Glenn defeats Triton
WALKERTON - John Glenn to a hard fought 3-2 win over Triton in boys tennis action.
Gabe Weiss, Anthony Kaser, and the doubles team of Matthew Moore and Joe Delinski game the Falcons the win.
•GLENN 3, TRITON 2.
at Glenn
#1 Singles - Gabe Weiss (JG) def John Gardner (T) 6-4, 6-3
#2 Singles - Anthony Kaser (JG) def. Jared Bules (T) 6-4, 6-2
#3 Singles - Connor Large (T) def. Colin Stephens (JG) 6-2, 6-2
#1 Doubles - Carter Kuntz/Chase Butler (T) def. Alex Kruk/Brandon Goble (JG) 6-1, 6-2
#2 Doubles - Matthew Moore/Joe Delinski (JG) def. Trevor Miller/Tyler Heckaman (T) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2
JV
John Glenn- 2 vs. Triton- 2
Winning matches for the Falcons include:
#1 JV Singles- Easton Stephens 8-2
#2 JV Singles- Dylan Florey 8-2
Glenn shuts out Mishawaka
WALKERTON - Glenn’s tennis team took a shut out NIC win over Mishawaka.
•GLENN 5, MISHAWAKA 0
at Glenn
#1 Singles - Gabe Weiss (JG) def Jake Dixson (M) 6-1, 5-7, 6-0
#2 Singles - Anthony Kaser (JG) def. Jacob Beshera (M) 6-1, 6-2
#3 Singles - Colin Stephens (JG) def. Kohl Haughee (M) 6-4, 7-5
#1 Doubles - Alex Kruk/Brandon Goble (JG) def. Brock Bollinger/Kyle Sears (M) 6-3, 7-5
#2 Doubles - Matthew Moore/Joe Delinski (JG) def. James Buhmann/Eli Hamilton (M) 6-2, 6-4
JV
John Glenn- 4 vs. Mishawaka- 0
Winning matches for the Falcons include:
Easton Stephens (8-0)
Dylan Florey (8-6)
Frankie Lizzi (8-6)
Jake Knowlton/Liam Proctor (8-1)
Girls golf
Bremen off to hot start
BREMEN - Bremen’s girls golf team accomplished a first Tuesday night at Knollwood Golf Club that no other Bremen team in any sport has accomplished since joining the Northern Indiana Conference three years ago defeating Penn at their home course 193-209.
Penn Girls Golf hasn’t lost to an NIC opponent in the last 10 years. Bremen also defeated South Bend Clay 193-295 on the evening.
The Lady Lions continued their streak with a team score of 180 against Mishawaka and South Bend Adams on Wednesday night. The team was led by Caitlyn Myers (43), Olivia Kelty (43), Hannah Rowe (46), Alayna Ross (48), and Kailey Simmons (49).
