Area teams in full action

Volleyball

Cavs spike Oregon-Davis

CULVER - Culver’s Lady Cavs took a 3-0 win over Oregon-Davis by scores of 25-21, 26-24, 25-21.

Culver was led by Sarah Morrison with seven kills, Alex Temme had five. Maddie Shedrow had 13 assists and three service aces, Temme and Morrison added 14 digs each, Cerenna Eakright led the team with 25 digs.

Culver is now 1-0 on the year.

Triton falls to Mishawaka

BOURBON - Triton fell to Mishawaka in girls volleyball action by scores of 25-11, 25-12, 25-8.

Jaelyn Bules and Alyxa Viers had three kills for the Lady Trojans, Dylanie Miller had six assists and Molly McFarland had eight digs.

Mishawaka won the JV match 25-6, 25-16.

Triton is in action again on Thursday against Oregon-Davis.

Girls Soccer

Culver girls open with win over Peru

CULVER - Culver’s girls soccer team got two goals from Kenzie Binkley and took a win over Peru by a final of 5-2.

Lily Hayes kicked off the scoring in the fourth minute for Culver and Lilly Sayavongsing followed her just a minute later to give the Lady Cavs a lead they would never relinquish.

•CULVER 5, PERU 2

at Culver Community

1st half scoring:

Culver Community:

Lily Hayes 4th minute

Lilly Sayavongsing 5th minute

Maranda Otteman 15th minute

Kenzie Binkley 16th minute (assist Sammy Smith)

Kenzie Binkley 36th minute (assist Lilly Sayavongsing)

2nd Half scoring:

Peru:

Clair Boyer 68th minute

Belen Flores 72nd minute

Argos girls open with win

WHEATFIELD - Argos’ Lady Dragons took advantage of their lone goal to come away with a 1-0 win over Kankakee Valley in girls soccer action.

Morgan Dunlap had the games only tally for Argos, Alaura Stone had the assist. Armani Gonzalez and Alyssa Poisel had a pair of saves each in goal.

Boys Soccer

LaVille boys tie Mishawaka

LAKEVILLE - LaVille’s Lancers got a goal from Nick Felke in the 62nd minute to hold onto a tie with Mishawaka 1-1.

The Lancers outshot the Cavemen but Drew Fox had a goal early in the second half to give Mishawaka the lead.

•MISHAWAKA 1, LAVILLE 1

At Newton Park

Scoring Summary

M Drew Fox – 23rd Minute

LV- Nick Felke – 62nd Minute

Shots: Mishawaka 9, LaVille 19

Corner Kicks: Mishawaka 3, LaVille 5

Goalie Saves: Mishawaka 4, LaVille 4

Glenn shuts out Winamac

WALKERTON - The John Glenn Boys Soccer team defeated Winamac 2-0.

Goals were scored by Michael Day and Isaac Minnick with assists from Samuel Thomas and Xavier Villa. Freshman Andrew Snyder had another solid game in goal making two saves and preserving the clean sheet, the first of his career.

Glenn had numerous offensive opportunities but the defense took the spotlight for the Falcons playing aggressive and denying any significant offensive opportunities for Winamac in the win.

Boys Tennis

Lancers fall to North Judson

NORTH JUDSON - LaVille dropped a 5-0 decision to North Judson in HNAC play on the road.

•NORTH JUDSON 5, LAVILLE 0

at North Judson

#1 singles - Caleb Shireman (NJ) def Zach Rutherford (LV) 6-0, 6-0

#2 singles - Hayden Kaminski (NJ) def David Clayton (LV) 6-2, 6-1

#3 singles, #1 doubles, #2 doubles were forfeited by LaVille

Glenn defeats Triton

WALKERTON - John Glenn to a hard fought 3-2 win over Triton in boys tennis action.

Gabe Weiss, Anthony Kaser, and the doubles team of Matthew Moore and Joe Delinski game the Falcons the win.

•GLENN 3, TRITON 2.

at Glenn

#1 Singles - Gabe Weiss (JG) def John Gardner (T) 6-4, 6-3

#2 Singles - Anthony Kaser (JG) def. Jared Bules (T) 6-4, 6-2

#3 Singles - Connor Large (T) def. Colin Stephens (JG) 6-2, 6-2

#1 Doubles - Carter Kuntz/Chase Butler (T) def. Alex Kruk/Brandon Goble (JG) 6-1, 6-2

#2 Doubles - Matthew Moore/Joe Delinski (JG) def. Trevor Miller/Tyler Heckaman (T) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

JV

John Glenn- 2 vs. Triton- 2

Winning matches for the Falcons include:

#1 JV Singles- Easton Stephens 8-2

#2 JV Singles- Dylan Florey 8-2

Glenn shuts out Mishawaka

WALKERTON - Glenn’s tennis team took a shut out NIC win over Mishawaka.

•GLENN 5, MISHAWAKA 0

at Glenn

#1 Singles - Gabe Weiss (JG) def Jake Dixson (M) 6-1, 5-7, 6-0

#2 Singles - Anthony Kaser (JG) def. Jacob Beshera (M) 6-1, 6-2

#3 Singles - Colin Stephens (JG) def. Kohl Haughee (M) 6-4, 7-5

#1 Doubles - Alex Kruk/Brandon Goble (JG) def. Brock Bollinger/Kyle Sears (M) 6-3, 7-5

#2 Doubles - Matthew Moore/Joe Delinski (JG) def. James Buhmann/Eli Hamilton (M) 6-2, 6-4

JV

John Glenn- 4 vs. Mishawaka- 0

Winning matches for the Falcons include:

Easton Stephens (8-0)

Dylan Florey (8-6)

Frankie Lizzi (8-6)

Jake Knowlton/Liam Proctor (8-1)

Girls golf

Bremen off to hot start

BREMEN - Bremen’s girls golf team accomplished a first Tuesday night at Knollwood Golf Club that no other Bremen team in any sport has accomplished since joining the Northern Indiana Conference three years ago defeating Penn at their home course 193-209.

Penn Girls Golf hasn’t lost to an NIC opponent in the last 10 years. Bremen also defeated South Bend Clay 193-295 on the evening.

The Lady Lions continued their streak with a team score of 180 against Mishawaka and South Bend Adams on Wednesday night. The team was led by Caitlyn Myers (43), Olivia Kelty (43), Hannah Rowe (46), Alayna Ross (48), and Kailey Simmons (49).