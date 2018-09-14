Anticipation building for 2018 Apple Festival

(See the schedule of Apple Festival events at the bottom of the story.)

It's a big celebration, and historic Nappanee continues its tradition of being one of Indiana's top fall festivals when its annual Apple Festival opens September 13 - 16.

Beginning in 1975 as a one-block festival, this community of 7,000 offers up great Hoosier Hospitality as it welcomes over 80,000 people to the three and a half day event.

Kicking off on Saturday, September 8 is the tractor and truck pull, drawing in competition from the Midwest area. The popularity and participation of the event has grown annually with nine classes of pulls, including modified tractors. Gates open at 12 noon, and the pull gets underway at 2 p.m. Admission is $5. Children 10 and under are admitted free and food concessions are available.

In 2016 and 2013, the Nappanee Apple Festival was chosen as #1 in the state of Indiana in the Top Ten Fall Festival signature food items for its seven foot apple pie. Over 800 slices of pie are served to visitors from around the United States who travel to Nappanee to savor their annual piece of pie.

This festival showcase two stages of entertainment, over 150 exhibitors, carnival rides, a parade with a signature military aircraft fly-over, Miss Apple Blossom scholarship pageant, Power from the Past Antique Tractor and Engine Show (Thursday through Saturday all day), cornhole tournament, 5K road run, apple baking contest, garden tractor pull, kids and adult pedal pull contests, Wings and Wheels show at the airport, apple peeling and pie eating contests, and many more activities throughout the event.

Headlining the entertainment will be Extreme XPOGO, an exhibition of hard-to-fathom tricks, jumps, leaps, and flips, several as high as nine to 10 feet off the ground. The athletes will demonstrate the bounds to which pogoers have just begun to go in the 15 years since the modern, compressed air pogo stick went into production.

Two free entertainment stages offer musical genres ranging from rock 'n' roll to classic rock, folk, bluegrass, country, gospel, and variety. Kids favorites include Mike Hemmelgarn, comedy juggler and ventriloquist, Silly Safaris, and the Granpa Crachet Kids Show and Puppets.

There's plenty of apple favorites - pies, fritters, dumplings, turnovers, fry pies. bread, applesauce, cider, and butter to devour during the festival, or take home to enjoy later.

Experience a truly unique hometown festival that leaves you marking your calendar for a return trip the following year. A complete list of entertainment, events, and a map can be downloaded from the 2018 Apple Festival Events brochure. Go to http://www.nappaneeapplefestival.org or visit the festival's Facebook page.

The festival is made possible through the financial support of local and area retail and corporate businesses, City of Nappanee employees, Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce, and a dedicated group of volunteers. Principal sponsors are Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kountry Cabinets and Home Furnishings, Community Fiber, Martin's Supermarket, and WSBT.

Schedule of Apple Festival events

Saturday, Sept. 16

7-10am Pancake & Sausage Breakfast ($)

Dal-Mar Banquet Hall #27 Hosted by: Wa-Nee Wishing Well

8-11:30am Car Show Registration: $15 entry fee

Classic to Contemporary Cars Trucks & Motorcycles

(Rain date Sunday, September 16) Airport #23 (3 miles east of town)

8:45am Napple Baking Contest Judging

(Registration from 8-8:45am)

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent #3 Sponsor: PWI

9am-5pm Antique Tractor & Engine Show($)

Sawmill Demos, Wheat Threshing, Hand Baling, Steam Engines, Apple Press and much more!

Nappanee Power From The Past Show Grounds #18 Hosted by: Nappanee Power From The Past

Lead Sponsor: Challenger Door

Supporting Sponsor: Kindig & Sloat Attorneys, Phil Hahn & Associates

10 a.m. Apple Festival 5K Road Run/Walk Starts ($)

Nappanee City Hall #26

(Check-in and registration from 8:30-9:45am) Sponsor: Aluminum Trailer Company, Goshen

Rehabilitation, Nappanee Family Eyecare

10am-8pm Baby Changing/Nursing Mother’s Station

105 S. Main St. #28

Sponsor: Grace Point Church

10am-9pm All Day

Vendor Booths - Clark St. #4

Food Booths - Depot Plaza #3

Napple Store Apple Specialties - Clark St. #5 Sponsor: Main Street Roasters

Apple Dumpling Contest Viewing/Voting - Depot Plaza #3

Sponsor: 1st Source Bank

Apple Festival Information

Depot Gazebo #3 & Clark St. Gazebo #5 Staffed by PSI IOTA XI Sorority

Sponsor: Reliance Construction

10:30am Airplane Fly Over by pilots Russ McDonald and the “Flying Hooligans”

Downtown #1

Sponsor: J&N Stone, John’s Auto Spa, NIPSCO

1-4pm Young Eagles - Free Youth Plane Rides

(Ages 8-17 first time flights with parent consent)(Rain Date Sunday, September 16)

Airport #23 (3 miles East of town)

Hosted by: Nappanee EAA Chapter 938

1-5pm Apple Butter Demonstration

Clark Street #5 (by the Napple Store) Hosted by: Miller’s Orchard

Sponsor: The Cow Shed

1:30pm Vintage Baseball Games

West Side Park #19 Sponsor: GCI, Inc.

1:30-2pm MIKE HEMMELGARN (comedy juggler & ventriloquist)

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent:

Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

2pm Kids Pedal Pull Contest

(free registration at 1:30pm)

Korhorn Financial/License Branch #6 Sponsor: Henschen Oil

2-2:45pm Apple Pie Eating Contest

(free registration at 1:30pm)

Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8 Sponsor: Hochstetler Grain

2-4:30pm MEMPHIS UNDERGROUND (variety)

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent

Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

Sponsor: Countryside Inn

2 p.m. XPOGO

Library Parking Lot #12

Sponsor: Community Foundation of Elkhart County

and ECCVB

2:45pm Cross Cut Saw Contest

Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8 Sponsor: Heritage Fabrics & General Store

3 p.m. THE GRANPA CRATCHET KIDS SHOW & PUPPETS

North Clark Street #10

3pm Skydiving Demonstration

(Rain Date Sunday, September 16)

Airport #23 (3 miles east of town)

3:15-4pm MIKE HEMMELGARN (comedy juggler & ventriloquist)

Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8

3:30pm Adult Pedal Pull Contest

Sponsor: Digger Specialties, Inc.

(free registration at 2:30pm) Korhorn Financial/License Branch #6 Sponsor: NIPSCO

3:30pm XPOGO

Library Parking Lot #12

Sponsor: Community Foundation of Elkhart County and ECCVB

4 p.m. Apple Peeling Contest

Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8

Sponsor: Loucks & Weaver CPA

4pm Wings & Wheels Car Show Awards

Airport #23 (3 miles East of town) 4:30pm Goldfish Races

(registration at 3:30pm)

Korhorn Financial/License Branch #6 Sponsor: Nang’s Chinese Restaurant

4:30- SILLY SAFARIS (live animal show)

5:45pm Library Parking Lot #12

4:30-5pm MIKE HEMMELGARN (comedy juggler & ventriloquist)

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

4:30-6pm TBD

5 p.m. Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8

THE GRANPA CRATCHET KIDS SHOW & PUPPETS North Clark Street #10

Sponsor: Digger Specialties, Inc.

5:30 p.m. Wings & Wheels Car Show Parade of Classic Cars Airport #23 (3 miles East of town) to downtown

5:30-7 p.m. TOUCH OF TEXAS (classic country)

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent

6 p.m. Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

XPOGO

Library Parking Lot #12

Sponsor: Community Foundation of Elkhart County and ECCVB

6-6:30pm MIKE HEMMELGARN (comedy juggler & ventriloquist)

Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8

North Clark Street #10 Sponsor: Digger Specialties, Inc.

7pm THE GRANPA CRATCHET KIDS SHOW & PUPPETS

7:15pm XPOGO

Library Parking Lot #12

Sponsor: Community Foundation of Elkhart County and ECCVB

7:30-9:30 p.m. JOHN SCHMID (bluegrass)

Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8

Sponsor: Salem Insurance

8-10pm THE BULLDOGS (50’s & 60’s rock & roll)

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3 Staffed by PSI IOTA XI Sorority Sponsor: Reliance Construction

Sunday, Sept. 16

9-5pm Baby Changing/Nursing Mother’s Station

105 S. Main St #28 Sponsor: Grace Point Church

9-10:30am Community Church Service

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent

Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

Host: Nappanee First Brethren Church

Sponsor: Graber’s Flooring Studio

11am-6pm All Day

Vendor Booths - Clark St. #4

Food Booths - Depot Plaza #3

Napple Store Apple Specialties - Clark St. #5 Sponsor: Main Street Roasters

Apple Dumpling Contest Viewing/Voting - Depot Plaza #3

Sponsor: 1st Source Bank

Apple Festival Information

Depot Gazebo #3 & Clark St. Gazebo #5 Staffed by PSI IOTA XI Sorority

Sponsor: Reliance Construction

11-12pm FIRST BRETHREN WORSHIP TEAM (gospel)

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

11am-close Carnival Rides – Wristband Day:

Sunday ($18)

Downtown #1

Provided by Burton Brothers Amusements

11:45am- MIKE HEMMELGARN (comedy juggler & ventriloquist)

12:15pm Library Parking Lot #12

12-5pm Helicopter Rides (starting at $20 per person)

Amish Acres #17

Provided by: Goshen Helicopter, Inc. Sponsor: Hochstetler Grain

12:30- MIKE HEMMELGARN (comedy juggler & ventriloquist) 1:00pm Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent:

Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

12-2pm DAVE TAYLOR (Acoustic Duo)

Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8

12:30pm XPOGO

Library Parking Lot #12

Sponsor: Community Foundation of Elkhart County and ECCVB

1 p.m. THE GRANPA CRATCHET KIDS SHOW & PUPPETS North Clark Street #10

Sponsor: Digger Specialties, Inc.

1-5 p.m. Quilt Exhibit Nappanee Center #15 Sponsor: Amish Acres

1-3 p.m. MEMPHIS UNDERGROUND (variety) Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

1:15-2:15 p.m. SILLY SAFARIS (live animal show)

Library Parking Lot #12

2-3pm JIM GILL (children’s music)

Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8 Sponsor: Friends of the Nappanee Public Library

2:30 p.m. XPOGO

Library Parking Lot #12

3 p.m. Sponsor: Community Foundation of Elkhart County and ECCVB

THE GRANPA CRATCHET KIDS SHOW & PUPPETS North Clark Street #10

Sponsor: Digger Specialties, Inc.

3-3:30pm MIKE HEMMELGARN (comedy juggler & ventriloquist)

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

3-4pm HEARTLAND COUNTRY CLOGGERS

Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8

4 p.m. XPOGO

Library Parking Lot #12

Sponsor: Community Foundation of

Elkhart County and ECCVB

4-5:15pm NORTHWOOD HS MUSIC DEPARTMENT

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent: Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

4-5:30pm SILLY SAFARIS (live animal show)

Martin’s Super Market Stage/Leadership Park #8

4:30 p.m. Apple Dumpling Contest Voting Ends Depot Plaza #3

Sponsor: 1st Source Bank

5:15-5:45 p.m. MIKE HEMMELGARN (comedy juggler & ventriloquist)

Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3

5:45 p.m. Apple Dumpling Contest Awards Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent: Main Stage at Depot Plaza #3 Sponsor: 1st Source Bank