Anthem, MDwise leaving Indiana health insurance exchange

Health insurers Anthem and MDwise say they're withdrawing from the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchange in Indiana next year.

Both Indianapolis-based companies said Wednesday their decisions were based on fewer people than expected signing up for coverage and uncertainty over federal subsidies for the exchanges. The decisions affect about 46,000 Anthem and 31,000 MDwise customers.

Four Indiana counties — Grant, Posey, Warrick and Wayne— could have no exchange options next year without Anthem and MDwise, according to data compiled by The Associated Press and the consulting firm Avalere. About 4,600 people bought exchange coverage in those counties this year, with some 175,000 statewide.

The exchanges are the only way customers can get income-based tax credits to help pay premiums.

Insurer Centene Corp. plans to expand its presence on Indiana's exchange.