Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at new location
The Plymouth Park Department will be hosting the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, A Sweet Evening with Dad! It will be held at a NEW location, Christos Banquet Center, 830 Lincolnway East in Plymouth on SATURDAY, February 11th, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm. Daddies and daughters are invited to come enjoy snacks, have keepsake pictures taken by Brandi Sullivan Photography and dance the night away with DJ Tim Prescott with Absolute Entertainment. The cost is $10.00 per couple & $2.00 for each additional daughter. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Park Office in Centennial Park Monday through Friday 8:00am - 4:00pm. Space is limited so be sure to get your reservations in early! For more information, contact the Plymouth Park Department at 574-936-2876. Special thank you to Christos Banquet Center, Felke Florist, ASK For Flowers, Walgreens & Sweet Treats!
