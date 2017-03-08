Ancilla wins, advances to semi-final round of the NJCAA District 9 Tournament

The Ancilla Chargers won a close game with Jackson College Jets 70-67 to advance to the semi-final round of the NJCAA District 9 Tournament. An accomplishment that is a first for the program. It was a close game throughout the contest with 8 ties and 9 lead changes. Ancilla got out to an early 12 point lead in the first half but Jackson was able to whittle away at that lead in the second half. Most of the second half seemed to go the Jets way. The Jets leading scorer Tarae Potter fouled out with 19 points with a couple minutes left to play. With Potter on the bench and Ancilla in the double bonus the Chargers were able to capitalize on a couple of key trips to the foul line to regain the lead and seal the victory.

The Chargers play Thursday at St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron, Mich. at 5:30 p.m.