Ancilla men's golf wins first at Jackson College

The Ancilla men’s golf team competed in the Jackson College Fall Invitational Aug. 23.

The Chargers took first place by shooting a score of 303, led by Micah Calhoun (freshman, Plymouth), who carded an impressive 73.

Karsten Roudebush (sophomore, Winamac) was right on his heels shooting a 74. Ancilla’s second team in the tournament shot 344 and were led by Zachary Pendleton (sophomore, Edinburgh) who fired a 79.

“It was great to get a win in an Invitational. Our men having been playing well to start the season,” said Ancilla head coach Marc Green. “I am hoping we stay consistent and keep on working on the little things so we can improve.”

The Ancilla men’s team next travels to Battle Creek, Mich. this weekend to play in the Olivet College Invitational.