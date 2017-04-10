Ancilla launches new autism program

Ancilla College is launching a groundbreaking new residential college-level autism education program designed for high school graduates with autism. Plans will be unveiled at a press conference Friday, April 7th at Ancilla College, located near Plymouth, Indiana. The college named Kristen Robson as the program's new director. She and other college faculty and staff will be on hand at a news conference, which you are invited to, April 7th on campus. Robson has had several years of experience working with adults with disabilities at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania. First, as an undergraduate intern and later as a graduate student, Robson has focused on teaching academic and social skills to individuals with various disabilities. Currently, Kristen is working as a Behavior Specialist Consultant at the Achievement Center and adjunct professor at Mercyhurst.

"I am truly excited to be joining Ancilla and launching the new initiative here. Building a...

