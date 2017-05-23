Ancilla honors newly pinned nurses

DONALDSON – The annual Nursing Professional Pinning ceremony for Ancilla College Nursing graduates was held Sunday, May 21 in the Ancilla Domini Chapel at The Center at Donaldson. Dr. Ann Fitzgerald, Director of Nursing and Health Sciences at Ancilla College, gave the Invocation and welcomed everyone to the ceremony. “The Ancilla College Nursing Pin is unique to this nursing program and is worn with pride by each nurse graduating. It represents the hard work, dedication, professionalism, and ministry of each nurse who identifies with Ancilla College and the nursing profession,” said Fitzgerald.

The keynote speaker this year was Melissa Barenie. Barenie completed her nursing degree at Ancilla College in May of 2015 and was chosen as the Nursing Student of the Year for 2015. She is currently a registered nurse at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. She gave an emotional and inspirational speech about her experiences as a nursing student at Ancilla College, and experiences during her orientation at SJRMC.

The graduates also received a New Testament Bible presented by members of the Gideons. All nurses in attendance recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge, followed by the Benediction given by Lori Huffman, Ancilla Nursing Instructor.