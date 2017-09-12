Ancilla donates to hurricane victims

The Ancilla College Athletic Department supported victims of Hurricane Harvey by sending t-shirts and other apparel to those in need in Houston.

University of Houston Basketball coach Kelvin Sampson has reached out to various athletic departments and schools to collect extra t-shirts to help clothe people who have lost everything in the recent storms. Ancilla Athletics immediately sprung to action and boxed up extra department clothing.

“This was an opportunity for us to help those devastated by the hurricane,” said Ancilla College Athletic Director Gene Reese. “There are people who lost everything and are in need of clothing. I’m glad we were able to help in some way.”

If you would like to help those affected by the hurricane, and know of businesses with leftover apparel, please send items to:

Kelvin Sampson

University of Houston Basketball

Guy V Lewis Development Center

3480 Cullen Blvd.

Houston, TX 77204