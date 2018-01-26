American Legion makes donation to REES Theatre Project
Friday, January 26, 2018
Plymouth, IN
The American Legion Post 27, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 27 presented a check in the amount of $2,250 to the REES Theatre Project for the 2018 year of giving campaign.
Randy Danielson stated "We acknowledge this lead gift for the REES Theatre Project capital campaign". The REES Theatre Project is in partnership with the Marshall County Community Foundation.
Category: