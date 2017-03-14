Agribusiness leader Farm Innovators announces Plymouth expansion

PLYMOUTH-The Plymouth City Council continues to encourage local business growth by supporting a tax abatement for Farm Innovators, Inc., an agribusiness leader in the deicer and heated products market. With the aid of this tax abatement, Farm Innovators will be investing approximately $400,000 in an upcoming building expansion. Thanks to increased sales and the introduction of new product lines, the company plans to expand its Plymouth facility by constructing a new 15,000 square foot building. This capital investment will increase efficiency and profits which will aid in current employee retention and facilitate the creation of 5 additional jobs.

The expansion is supported by a 7-year, phase-in, real property tax abatement, which was approved by the Plymouth City Council at a public hearing yesterday evening. This hearing was the second step in the tax abatement process, the first of which took place on February 27th when the Council designated the location as an economic revitalization area.