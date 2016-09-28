Active Living Workshop attracts citizens from across the county

PLYMOUTH — It was a packed room at Wild Rose Moon Tuesday as representatives from around the county attended the Active Living Workshop. The workshop is meant to educate and motivate community leaders and residents by stimulating discussion and planning a path toward improving local livability, walkability, and active transportation opportunities.

The activities that were planned for the day included a presentation of the program, a walk audit that was 0.9 miles, a walking and bicycling suitability mapping exercise, a session about the best practices in planning and designing for active living, and a group brainstorming and action planning session.