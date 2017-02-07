9th Annual Dancing with the Stars event
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Plymouth, IN
Saturday evening this group of dancers competed to raise money for the Marshall County Neighborhood Center. “We are still working on the total amount raised. We are hoping to have that final total within the next day or so. 416 people were in attendance. The Live Auction brought in $32,000 by itself,” said Karen Barden, organizer of the event.
The winners were Lindsey Risner and Chad Beatty who did a roller skating hip hop routine. Second place was Carlos and Mercedes Bastardo.
All proceeds from the event go to help the Marshall County Neighborhood Center provide a food pantry, Household development and other seasonal programming such as energy assistance and tax preparation.
Category: