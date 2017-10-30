7 arrested in Plymouth at 2 separate search warrants

Early in the morning on Friday, Oct. 27, the Indiana State Police Criminal Interdiction Unit along with the Plymouth Police Department, Marshall County Drug Task Force, and Indiana State Police ERT Team served a search warrants for 212 Monroe Street and 822 West Madison Street in Plymouth, IN.

Arrested at the Monroe St. address were, Margaret Camp, age 46, on preliminary charges of Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Thomas Davidson, age 25 on preliminary charges of Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana Over 30 Grams, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Brittany Richards, age 22, on preliminary charges of Possession of Marijuana Over 30 Grams, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Dazha Oakley, age 19, on preliminary charges of Possession of Marijuana Over 30 Grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Justice Warren, age 21, was arrested on preliminary charges of Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana over 30 Grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Those arrested at the Madison St. address included Christopher Cobb, age 50, on preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Sherri Cobb, age 53, on preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance