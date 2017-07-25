$5,000 Reward offered for info on trailer theft

Plymouth police are seeking the public’s help after a trailer was stolen from a car dealer last week.

Det. Sgt. Leo Mangus said Auto Park Service Center, 201 Airport Way, is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can offer information leading to the conviction of those responsible for stealing a 2011 flatbed JB Enterprises trailer sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The trailer’s license plate number is TR928ATN. Shop equipment on the trailer was also stolen, Mangus said in a news release.

The detective said officers were called to the business at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday when the owners reported the theft.

Anyone with information should contact Mangus at (574) 936-2126 ext. 1208.