$5,000 Reward offered for info on trailer theft

Auto Park is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for stealing the pictured trailer
Staff Writer
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Plymouth, IN

Plymouth police are seeking the public’s help after a trailer was stolen from a car dealer last week.
Det. Sgt. Leo Mangus said Auto Park Service Center, 201 Airport Way, is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can offer information leading to the conviction of those responsible for stealing a 2011 flatbed JB Enterprises trailer sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The trailer’s license plate number is TR928ATN. Shop equipment on the trailer was also stolen, Mangus said in a news release.
The detective said officers were called to the business at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday when the owners reported the theft.
Anyone with information should contact Mangus at (574) 936-2126 ext. 1208.

Category: