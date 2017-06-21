3-year-old rural LaPorte boy run over by farm tractor

A 3-year-old boy was flown to a Chicago hospital after he was run over by a farm tractor Wednesday afternoon in LaPorte County.

LaPorte County sheriff’s Capt. Mike Kellems said emergency responders were called to a farm on CR 400 South east of U.S. 35 at about 1:40 p.m. Central time

Emergency responders were able to stabilize the toddler at the scene. En route to LaPorte Hospital, law enforcement officials closed down intersections to give EMTs a clear path to the hospital, according to a news release.

Memorial Medflight was called to the hospital and arrived at about the same time as the ambulance. The helicopter then flew immediately to Comers Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Kellems said LaPorte County sheriff’s officers, along with troopers with the Illinois State Police were taking family members to the hospital.

While no foul play is expected, the incident remains under investigation.

Kellems said the injured child is not being identified until the entire family can be notified.

Along with LCSD, first responders from LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service and Pleasant Township Fire Department responded to the scene.