12 vote centers for Marshall County voters

Election day is tomorrow and Marshall County voters will have 12 vote centers and voters can cast their ballots at any one of the following: Triton High School in Bourbon, United Methodist Church in Argos, the LaPaz Fire Station, the Tyner Community Building, the Tippecanoe Community Building, Culver Depot, Bremen High School, Bremen Missionary Church, the Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church on State Road 17, the Knights of Columbus Hall, Marshall County REMC and the National Guard Armory in Plymouth.

Each vote center will have multiple voting machines and one or two poll pads. Polls will be open tomorrow from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.