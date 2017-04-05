$1000 reward offered for recovery of safe

Reward will be given by the owner for recovery of Grey Sentry Safe Model NRS-737 & contents.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and recovery will be rewarded $1000.

The theft occurred in the 300 block of South Whitlock Street in Bremen between Feb. 15 and Feb. 27.

Persons with information are encouraged to contact Bremen Police Department at 574-546-3456.

Please reference case number 17-243 with Patrolman Nick Young.