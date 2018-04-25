100 block of Michigan in Downtown Plymouth closed for gas leak

A backhoe working on the new Plymouth City Office building hit a buried gas line about 3:45 p.m. today. The line is located in the alley behind the building and according to officials at the site, was mis-marked when located.

The block from Garro to LaPorte was evacuated. NIPSCO is onsite and working to get the line stopped and repaired.

Citizens are asked to stay away from the area as repairs could be rather lengthy. Businesses in the area are closed until NIPSCO can repair the line and check the safety of all the buildings in the block.