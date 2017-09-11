‘Pilgrim’s Progress’ county museum tour of 5 historic churches

PLYMOUTH—John Bunyan published his allegory The Pilgrim’s Progress in 1678 almost 200 years later the first of five historic churches in downtown Plymouth was built. Unlike Christian’s long journey to the Wicket Gate and the straight and narrow path to Celestial City, the Marshall County Museum’s walk to the five churches is relatively short because all five are within blocks of each other.

And as Christian had Hopeful to help guide him visitors on the tour will have museum guides to help point out architectural styles and details on the outside of the buildings.

Friday Sept. 15 the museum will start tours at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the First United Church of Christ.

Churches included in the tour are First United Church of Christ, First Presbyterian Church, St. Michael Church, First United Methodist Church and St. Thomas Episcopal. Museum guides along with church volunteers will tell some of the history about the buildings and the congregations that build them.

The buildings are relatively close in age and range from 1868-1915. Several had buildings before the buildings they have now and some have interesting backgrounds.

One of the churches moved the old church on their property to be used as a rectory which remains today and another had part of it’s roof damaged in a storm that blew half the dome in the river and the other half rolled down Michigan St. All have had some remodeling done to the original structures, but much of the original buildings can still be seen today.

You will have an opportunity to hear the oldest church organ in town and explore some of the hidden features of the churches. Members of the community that have memories of the churches are invited to attend and share those with the group.

The different congregations will be showing off the inside of the churches, giving visitors a unique opportunity to see the different stain glass and other features of each building.

Tickets for the tour are $10 for adults, children under 12 are free. Advance tickets may be purchased at the Marshall County Museum. Tickets will be available the night of the tour from either a tour guide or at anyone of the churches. This is a fund-raiser for the museum.