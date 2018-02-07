‘Big Cat’ inks with SVSU

It’s been a busy 17-month stretch for Culver Community’s football star Marcellus Anderson. It was capped off Wednesday as Anderson signed a letter of intent to further his football career and education at Saginaw Valley State University (Michigan).

It started in September of 2016, with visits to the University of Indiana, Ball State, Miami of Ohio, and Bowling Green State. The summer of 2017 was the most hectic, as Anderson not only participated in his high school’s four-day summer camp, he also attended five football camps in a two-week span.

A journey that took him from DeKalb, Ill. (Northern Illinois) to Richmond, Ky. (Eastern Kentucky) with stops in Muncie (Ball State), University of Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio (The Ohio State University), where he met three-time champion coach Urban Meyer. “That two-week stretch was grueling, but absolutely necessary for the growth of my development,” Anderson said. “The Ohio State camp warm ups were tougher than the other camps drills. It was a great experience.”

The fall of 2017 included trips to Terre Haute (Indiana State University) and Youngstown State University (Ohio). While on the gridiron Anderson helped lead Culver to the semi-finals of the sectionals and even though the temperature was dropping outside, the recruiting trail was heating up, as scholarship offers started coming in.

It came down to SVSU, Tiffin University (Ohio) and Wayne State (Michigan).

“I had coaches calling, texting, coming to the school and to my house, and now finally I am making official visits,” recalled Anderson. The proximity of home was one of the reasons Anderson chose SVSU. Feeling comfortable with the coaches and the opportunity to start as a freshman all played a factor in his decision.

After watching game film of Anderson, SVSU offensive line coach Drew Burton, gushed over Marcellus’ physicality and passion for the game. “He is exactly what we are looking for,” Burton said. “As he continues to develop, the sky is the limit.”

Known in the community, as the “Big Cat,” Anderson, a two-time All-State star, will now be prowling in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).

After obliterating the opposition for four years, on Friday nights, Anderson will now get the opportunity to do the same on Saturdays with the ultimate goal of doing it on Sundays.